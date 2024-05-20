Sports

Happy Birthday Karen Khachanov: 10 quotes by the Russian tennis star

2018 Paris Masters

Khachanov won his first Masters 1000 title by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

2017 Next Gen ATP Finals

Khachanov was the runner-up in this inaugural event for the best young players on the ATP Tour.

2019 Canadian Open

He reached the final, defeating Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev before losing to Rafael Nadal.

2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Khachanov reached the final, defeating Alexander Zverev, Fabio Fognini, and Matteo Berrettini before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

2019 Cincinnati Masters

Khachanov reached the semifinals, defeating Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

2021 Mallorca Championships

Khachanov won the title by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final.

2022 Indian Wells Masters

He reached the final by defeating top players like Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

2018 French Open

He reached the fourth round, defeating Lucas Pouille and 15th seed Lucas Pouille.

2022 Australian Open

Khachanov reached the quarterfinals, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

2021 French Opens

Reached fourth round in the French Open and threatened knock out some top seeds

2021 Wimbledon Championships

He reached the quarterfinals, defeating Diego Schwartzman and Sebastian Korda before losing to Denis Shapovalov.

