FOOTBALL
Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph in style.
Pep Guardiola's team clinched the title by two points ahead of rivals Arsenal.
In the dressing room, Grealish was at the heart of the celebrations, while Foden sought cover from the spray of booze and water.
Teammate Kyle Walker poured a beer down Grealish's throat during the festivities.
Jack Grealish, known for his lively personality, was a central figure in the celebrations along with other players.
Phil Foden's early goal, just 79 seconds into the match, set the tone for City's victory.
Foden, named Premier League Player of the Year, scored a brace in the game.
Despite Mohammed Kudus' stunning overhead kick for West Ham, City comfortably won 3-1 which was followed by celebration with the EPL trophy.
Supporters invaded the Etihad Stadium pitch in celebration, delaying the trophy presentation.
Security and police eventually restored order, allowing the trophy presentation to proceed.