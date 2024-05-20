FOOTBALL

How Manchester City celebrated 4th consecutive Premier League triumph

Celebrations

Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph in style.

Guardiola does it again

Pep Guardiola's team clinched the title by two points ahead of rivals Arsenal.

Grealish leads dressing room celebrations

In the dressing room, Grealish was at the heart of the celebrations, while Foden sought cover from the spray of booze and water.

Kyle Walker's celebrations

Teammate Kyle Walker poured a beer down Grealish's throat during the festivities.

City's Fourth consecutive Title

Jack Grealish, known for his lively personality, was a central figure in the celebrations along with other players.

Foden's Early Goal

Phil Foden's early goal, just 79 seconds into the match, set the tone for City's victory.

Player of the match

Foden, named Premier League Player of the Year, scored a brace in the game.

Celebration with the trophy

Despite Mohammed Kudus' stunning overhead kick for West Ham, City comfortably won 3-1 which was followed by celebration with the EPL trophy.

Trophy presentation after pitch invasion

Supporters invaded the Etihad Stadium pitch in celebration, delaying the trophy presentation.

Lifting Trophy

Security and police eventually restored order, allowing the trophy presentation to proceed.

