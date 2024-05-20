Happy Birthday Isa Guha: 10 inspiring quotes on cricket and life

CRICKET
"Diversity is key to ensuring the game of cricket is accessible to everyone, regardless of background."
"Cricket has given me so much – a career, lifelong friends, and incredible memories. I’m grateful for every moment."
"The transition from playing to commentating was seamless for me because my passion for the game never changed."
"Women's cricket is growing exponentially, and it's inspiring to see young girls picking up the bat and ball with dreams of playing for their country."
"Having mentors who believe in you and push you to achieve your best is crucial in any career, especially in sports."
"Pressure is a privilege. It means you have the opportunity to achieve something great."
"Sport has the power to unite communities, break down barriers, and bring joy to millions around the world."
"Wearing the England shirt was a dream come true. It’s an honour that stays with you for life."
"The future of cricket is bright, with innovations and inclusivity driving the game forward."
"If I can inspire even one young girl to follow her dreams and believe in herself, then I've achieved something special."