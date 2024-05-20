CRICKET

Happy Birthday Isa Guha: 10 inspiring quotes on cricket and life

Image credits: Instagram

On the importance of diversity in cricket

"Diversity is key to ensuring the game of cricket is accessible to everyone, regardless of background."

Image credits: Instagram

On her love for cricket

"Cricket has given me so much – a career, lifelong friends, and incredible memories. I’m grateful for every moment."

Image credits: Instagram

On her transition from player to commentator

"The transition from playing to commentating was seamless for me because my passion for the game never changed."

Image credits: Instagram

On women's cricket

"Women's cricket is growing exponentially, and it's inspiring to see young girls picking up the bat and ball with dreams of playing for their country."

Image credits: Instagram

On the role of mentors

"Having mentors who believe in you and push you to achieve your best is crucial in any career, especially in sports."

Image credits: Instagram

On dealing with pressure

"Pressure is a privilege. It means you have the opportunity to achieve something great."

Image credits: Instagram

On the power of sport:

"Sport has the power to unite communities, break down barriers, and bring joy to millions around the world."

Image credits: Instagram

On representing England:

"Wearing the England shirt was a dream come true. It’s an honour that stays with you for life."

Image credits: Instagram

On the future of cricket:

"The future of cricket is bright, with innovations and inclusivity driving the game forward."

Image credits: Instagram

On inspiring the next generation:

"If I can inspire even one young girl to follow her dreams and believe in herself, then I've achieved something special."

Image credits: Instagram
