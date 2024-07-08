Sports

Sourav Ganguly's birthday: Check net worth, age, IPL career, and more

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Early life and birth:

Born on July 8, 1972, in Behala, Kolkata. Nicknamed “Dada,” Sourav Ganguly is celebrated as an Indian cricket legend.

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Cricketing talent and international debut:

Displayed extraordinary cricketing talent from a young age. Made his international debut against England on June 20, 1996.

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Leadership and captaincy:

Under his captaincy, India achieved significant victories, solidifying his status as one of the greatest captains in cricket history.

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Remarkable achievements and records:

Only cricketer to win four Man of the Match awards in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Scored the highest run total (117 runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy Final.

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Net worth and business ventures:

Estimated net worth: $85 million USD (approximately 700 Crore Indian Rupees)

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Luxury and real estate:

Owns a lavish designer house in Kolkata, acquired in 2009, valued at approximately 7 Crore Indian Rupees

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99
