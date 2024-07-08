Sourav Ganguly's birthday: Check net worth, age, IPL career, and more

Sports
Born on July 8, 1972, in Behala, Kolkata. Nicknamed “Dada,” Sourav Ganguly is celebrated as an Indian cricket legend.
Displayed extraordinary cricketing talent from a young age. Made his international debut against England on June 20, 1996.
Under his captaincy, India achieved significant victories, solidifying his status as one of the greatest captains in cricket history.
Only cricketer to win four Man of the Match awards in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Scored the highest run total (117 runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy Final.
Estimated net worth: $85 million USD (approximately 700 Crore Indian Rupees)
Owns a lavish designer house in Kolkata, acquired in 2009, valued at approximately 7 Crore Indian Rupees