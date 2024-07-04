Virat Kohli: 6 life lessons to learn from King Kohli

CRICKET
Virat Kohli is often heard saying to trust God's plan, no matter what you do it's him who will make you succeed.
As per Virat, it is important to respect opportunities with your head low and without attitude.
No matter what the outer world says about his performance, we should never give up. 'Work hard and never give up'.
In an interview, Virat said, "Take risks, there is nothing called you are safe."
Low days are part of life but a bad day is not a bad life.
Virat Kohli is often seen doing video calls with his family post matches which proves that no one is ever too busy for anyone.