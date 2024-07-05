Tribute to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Vistara names flight 'UK1845'

CRICKET
The Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29.
The team landed in Delhi and after meeting the PM, they traveled to Mumbai for the victory parade.
Team India's aircraft from Delhi to Mumbai paid tribute to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The Vistara flight that flew Team India from Delhi to Mumbai had the flight call sign 'UK1845'.
This was a combination of Virat Kohli's (18) and Rohit Sharma's (45) jersey numbers for the Indian side.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20 cricket.