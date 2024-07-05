CRICKET

Tribute to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Vistara names flight 'UK1845'

T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29.

Victory parade

The team landed in Delhi and after meeting the PM, they traveled to Mumbai for the victory parade.

Vistara's special tribute

Team India's aircraft from Delhi to Mumbai paid tribute to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

Call sign name

The Vistara flight that flew Team India from Delhi to Mumbai had the flight call sign 'UK1845'.

Jersey numbers

This was a combination of Virat Kohli's (18) and Rohit Sharma's (45) jersey numbers for the Indian side.

T20 cricket retirements

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20 cricket.

