CRICKET

MS Dhoni turns 43: Know cricketers' net worth, car and bike collection

MS Dhoni

Dhoni's net worth is enormous, placing him among the athletic elite.

Net worth

The former Indian skipper's net worth is believed to be Rs 1040 crore. 

Net worth consists of

His outstanding net worth includes his annual salary of more than Rs 50 crores, as well as the income from his various brand endorsements, which is estimated at $27 million. 

Car collection

Hummer H2 (Rs 75 lakhs), Audi Q7 (Rs 88.33 lakhs), Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander (Rs 44.41 lakhs), Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO (Rs 3.57 crore)

Car collection

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, GMC Sierra (Rs 53 lakhs), Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

Bike collection

Dhoni has at least 70 bikes including Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Confederate Hellcat X132 worth Rs 47 lakh, Ducati 1098 worth 35 lakh, and Kawasaki Ninja H2 worth Rs 32.95 lakh.

