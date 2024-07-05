CRICKET

Virat Kohli earns THIS much from social media posts? 5 income sources

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli is in the A+ category of the Indian cricket team and the BCCI pays him Rs 7 crore.

Image credits: X

He plays for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and his fee is Rs 17 crore.

Image credits: X

Brand endorsements

Virat works with over 25 brands and each brand pays him between Rs 7.5 to 10 crore.

Image credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat owned brands

Virat Kohli owns several brands such as One8, Wrogn which are very popular and their net worth is above Rs 2000 crore.

Image credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

Social Media

Virat is the most followed person on Instagram with 270 million followers; for each post, he gets Rs 7-10 crore.

Image credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

Investments in startups

Virat has invested in startups such as Rage Coffee, Digit, Blue Tribe and more.

Image credits: Instagram
