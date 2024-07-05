Virat Kohli earns THIS much from social media posts? 5 income sources

CRICKET
Virat Kohli is in the A+ category of the Indian cricket team and the BCCI pays him Rs 7 crore.
He plays for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and his fee is Rs 17 crore.
Virat works with over 25 brands and each brand pays him between Rs 7.5 to 10 crore.
Virat Kohli owns several brands such as One8, Wrogn which are very popular and their net worth is above Rs 2000 crore.
Virat is the most followed person on Instagram with 270 million followers; for each post, he gets Rs 7-10 crore.
Virat has invested in startups such as Rage Coffee, Digit, Blue Tribe and more.