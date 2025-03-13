Smriti Mandhana: When RCB captain REVEALED alternate career choice

Sports
Defending champions RCB failed to replicate their previous success and missed out on a spot in the knockout stage.
In 8 matches, the RCB skipper scored 197 runs with her hightest score being 81 against DC.
"You win or lose. Sometimes in franchise cricket, these things go your way and you win it."
Smriti Mandhana remains a topic of discussion not only on the cricket field but also in her personal life. She does not need any introduction.
Apart from playing cricket, Smriti Mandhana is also very fond of cooking in her free time. She herself revealed this during an interview.
Smriti had told in the interview that if she was not a cricketer, she would love to become a chef.
Smriti also took classes to learn Punjabi dishes. She had said that "I know how to make Paneer Tikka Masala and everything."
