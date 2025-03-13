Champions Trophy Team of Tournament: Which Indian stars made the cut?

Sports
New Zealand cricketer Rachin scored 251 runs in 5 matches with 2 centuries. He won Player of the Series.
Afghan cricketer Zadran scored 216 runs in just 3 matches with an average of 72, including one century.
Team India cricketer Kohli scored 218 runs in 5 matches with one century and one half-century, averaging 54.5.
Shreyas Iyer, the backbone of India's batting, scored 243 runs in 5 matches with 2 half-centuries, averaging 48.6.
Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul scored 140 runs in 5 matches with an average of 140.
New Zealand all-rounder Phillips scored 177 runs in 5 matches with an average of 59. He also took two wickets and 5 catches.
Afghan all-rounder Omarzai scored 126 runs in 3 matches. In bowling, he took 7 wickets, including 5+ wickets once.
Kiwi captain Santner took 9 wickets in 5 matches. He has also been selected as the captain of the ICC Champions Trophy team.
India's experienced pacer took 9 wickets in 5 matches, including 5+ wickets once, playing a key role in India's victory.
Kiwi deadly pacer Matt Henry took 10 wickets in just 4 matches. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged as a dangerous spinner by taking 9 wickets in 3 matches.
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has shined with 5 wickets in bowling and 109 runs in batting.
Arsenal: 4 reasons why Gunners have stopped scoring from set-pieces
Football transfer rumours: Mikel Arteta to Neymar Jr - big updates
Smriti Mandhana's brand endorsement charges: Details REVEALED
Smriti Mandhana: How much pension will cricketer get after retirement?