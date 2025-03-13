Sports

Champions Trophy Team of Tournament: Which Indian stars made the cut?

Image credits: Getty

1. Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand cricketer Rachin scored 251 runs in 5 matches with 2 centuries. He won Player of the Series.

Image credits: Getty

2. Ibrahim Zadran:

Afghan cricketer Zadran scored 216 runs in just 3 matches with an average of 72, including one century.

Image credits: Getty

3. Virat Kohli

Team India cricketer Kohli scored 218 runs in 5 matches with one century and one half-century, averaging 54.5.

Image credits: Getty

4. Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer, the backbone of India's batting, scored 243 runs in 5 matches with 2 half-centuries, averaging 48.6.

Image credits: insta/ shreyasiyer96

5. KL Rahul:

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul scored 140 runs in 5 matches with an average of 140.

Image credits: Getty

6. Glenn Phillips:

New Zealand all-rounder Phillips scored 177 runs in 5 matches with an average of 59. He also took two wickets and 5 catches.

Image credits: NewZealand Cricket facebook

7 Azmatullah Omarzai:

Afghan all-rounder Omarzai scored 126 runs in 3 matches. In bowling, he took 7 wickets, including 5+ wickets once.

Image credits: Getty

8. Mitchell Santner:

Kiwi captain Santner took 9 wickets in 5 matches. He has also been selected as the captain of the ICC Champions Trophy team.

Image credits: NewZealand Cricket facebook

9. Mohammed Shami:

India's experienced pacer took 9 wickets in 5 matches, including 5+ wickets once, playing a key role in India's victory.

Image credits: Getty

10. Matt Henry

Kiwi deadly pacer Matt Henry took 10 wickets in just 4 matches. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Image credits: Getty

11. Varun Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged as a dangerous spinner by taking 9 wickets in 3 matches.

Image credits: insta/chakaravarthyvarun

12. Axar Patel:

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has shined with 5 wickets in bowling and 109 runs in batting.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Team of Champions Trophy 2025

Image credits: ICC/X

