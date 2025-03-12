Football transfer rumours: Mikel Arteta to Neymar Jr - big updates

Sports
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unlikely to take any decision on his sacking by the arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta.
Manchester City are FC Porto goal-machine Samu Aghehowa for a potential summer signing and have a release clause of £84 million in his contract.
Chelsea are currently prioritizing potential signing of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo over deals for Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.
Nico Williams, who was a long term target for Barcelona, has reportedly been given a green light for a move to Arsenal by Athletic Club.
Neymar Jr has attracted interest from Bayern Munich for a potential summer signing despite expressing his willingness to join Barcelona after joining boyhood club Santos FC.
Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong is eyeing a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, taking the next step in his career.
Lille striker Jonathan David is reportedly in a high demand as Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham are vying for his signature.
Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid of £126m for Newcastle striker for a potential signing in the summer transfer window.
Manchester United’s Casemiro is currently exploring transfer options, including clubs in MLS, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.
Roma’s Paulo Dybala is being heavily targeted by Atletico Madrid as a successor to Antoine Griezmann, with the latter eying a move to MLS.
Smriti Mandhana's brand endorsement charges: Details REVEALED
Smriti Mandhana: How much pension will cricketer get after retirement?
Sakshi Pant wedding: All about Rishabh Pant's sister (PHOTOS)
Champions League Preview: 4 things to expect in Tuesday's matches