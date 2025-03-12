Sports
Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana needs no introduction. She has earned her name in world cricket with her performance.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise is paying Smriti Mandhana ₹3.40 crore this season to captain in the WPL.
Apart from cricket, Smriti Mandhana also earns crores of rupees through brand investments. She has partnered with big companies.
According to a Moneycontrol report, Smriti Mandhana charges around ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore for a brand endorsement.
Smriti Mandhana endorses several brands like Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, Equitas Bank, Garnier, Red Bull, Mastercard, Spectacom and Guvi.
Smriti Mandhana: How much pension will cricketer get after retirement?
Sakshi Pant wedding: All about Rishabh Pant's sister (PHOTOS)
Champions League Preview: 4 things to expect in Tuesday's matches
Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Enzo Fernandez - Latest updates