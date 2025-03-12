Sports

How much does Smriti Mandhana charge for brand endorsements?

Smriti Mandhana's popularity

Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana needs no introduction. She has earned her name in world cricket with her performance.

WPL earnings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise is paying Smriti Mandhana ₹3.40 crore this season to captain in the WPL.

Brand endorsements

Apart from cricket, Smriti Mandhana also earns crores of rupees through brand investments. She has partnered with big companies.

How much does she charge?

According to a Moneycontrol report, Smriti Mandhana charges around ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore for a brand endorsement.

Face of several brands

Smriti Mandhana endorses several brands like Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, Equitas Bank, Garnier, Red Bull, Mastercard, Spectacom and Guvi.

