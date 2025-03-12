Sports

Arsenal: 4 reasons why Gunners have stopped scoring from set-pieces

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

From Strength to Struggle

Arsenal, once dominant in set-pieces under Arteta and Jover, now struggle to convert chances, costing them crucial points in EPL title race.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Sharp Decline

11 games, 89 corners, 0 goals from set-pieces; Once a strength, now a major weakness in Arsenal’s attack.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

1. Key Players Missing

Arsenal's set-piece woes deepen with Saka injured, Havertz absent, and Lewis-Skelly lacking Calafiori’s physicality.

Image credits: Arsenal/X

2. Poor Deliveries

Odegaard and Nwaneri struggle with consistency, Rice’s accuracy has dropped, and corners often fail to reach danger zones.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

3. Tactical Predictability

Arsenal's reliance on Gabriel makes set-pieces predictable, allowing opponents to easily neutralize him.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

4. Bad Luck & Poor Adjustments

Near misses (Merino vs Forest, Gabriel vs PSV) cost Arsenal; haven't adapted to missing Saka and Havertz, and lack creativity.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

The Solution?

Arsenal must vary deliveries, utilize Rice’s shooting threat, and increase movement to improve their set-piece effectiveness.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Final Word

If Arsenal don’t fix their set-piece woes, their Premier League title hopes could fade fast!

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Football transfer rumours: Mikel Arteta to Neymar Jr - big updates

Smriti Mandhana's brand endorsement charges: Details REVEALED

Smriti Mandhana: How much pension will cricketer get after retirement?

Sakshi Pant wedding: All about Rishabh Pant's sister (PHOTOS)