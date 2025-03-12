Arsenal: 4 reasons why Gunners have stopped scoring from set-pieces

Sports
Arsenal, once dominant in set-pieces under Arteta and Jover, now struggle to convert chances, costing them crucial points in EPL title race.
11 games, 89 corners, 0 goals from set-pieces; Once a strength, now a major weakness in Arsenal’s attack.
Arsenal's set-piece woes deepen with Saka injured, Havertz absent, and Lewis-Skelly lacking Calafiori’s physicality.
Odegaard and Nwaneri struggle with consistency, Rice’s accuracy has dropped, and corners often fail to reach danger zones.
Arsenal's reliance on Gabriel makes set-pieces predictable, allowing opponents to easily neutralize him.
Near misses (Merino vs Forest, Gabriel vs PSV) cost Arsenal; haven't adapted to missing Saka and Havertz, and lack creativity.
Arsenal must vary deliveries, utilize Rice’s shooting threat, and increase movement to improve their set-piece effectiveness.
If Arsenal don’t fix their set-piece woes, their Premier League title hopes could fade fast!
