Smriti Mandhana's impressive brand endorsement earnings revealed

Sports
Smriti Mandhana captained the ODI series against Ireland. She secured a victory in the first match, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's beauty is comparable to actresses. She remains in the spotlight both on and off the field.
The cricketer has scored prolifically in her international career, playing 95 ODIs, 145 T20Is, and 7 Tests, amassing 4001, 3761, and 629 runs respectively.
The cricketer is successful not only on the field but also financially. Reports indicate she has a net worth of approximately 33 crore rupees.
Mandhana's income comes from cricket and endorsements for major brands. Her brand endorsements contribute significantly to her earnings.
She endorses major companies like Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, Axis Bank, Garnier, Red Bull, Mastercard, Spektacom, and Guvi.
According to Moneycontrol, Smriti Mandhana charges between 40 lakhs and 1 crore rupees per brand endorsement, resulting in substantial earnings.
