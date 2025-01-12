Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Vs Wasim Akram: Who has best ODI stats as a fast bowler

Jasprit Bumrah vs Wasim Akram

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and former Pakistani legend Wasim Akram are both known for their superb performances

ODI Records Comparison

Today, we'll compare the ODI records of Jasprit Bumrah and Wasim Akram after 89 ODIs

Bumrah's ODI Career

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled in 88 innings of 89 matches for Team India, taking 149 wickets

Akram's ODI Career

Wasim Akram played 356 ODIs, taking a total of 502 wickets

Bumrah's ODI Average

Jasprit Bumrah has a bowling average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59 in ODIs

Akram's ODI Average

Wasim Akram boasts an ODI bowling average of 23.52 and an economy of 3.89, surpassing Bumrah in average

5-Wicket Hauls

Bumrah has two 5-wicket hauls, while Akram has six in his career

