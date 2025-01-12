Jasprit Bumrah Vs Wasim Akram: Who has best ODI stats as a fast bowler

Sports
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and former Pakistani legend Wasim Akram are both known for their superb performances
Today, we'll compare the ODI records of Jasprit Bumrah and Wasim Akram after 89 ODIs
Jasprit Bumrah has bowled in 88 innings of 89 matches for Team India, taking 149 wickets
Wasim Akram played 356 ODIs, taking a total of 502 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah has a bowling average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59 in ODIs
Wasim Akram boasts an ODI bowling average of 23.52 and an economy of 3.89, surpassing Bumrah in average
Bumrah has two 5-wicket hauls, while Akram has six in his career
