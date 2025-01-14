Sports

Brett Lee to Harbhajan Singh: 6 cricketers who starred in movies

Not just cricket, but also in films

You've seen cricketers' energy on the field. But did you know some have also acted in films?

Cricketers who acted in films

Let's learn about five cricketers who have acted in films. This list also includes international cricketers

Anil Kumble

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble acted in 'Meerabai Not Out' with Anupam Kher and Mandira Bedi

Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian all-rounder Ajay Jadeja acted in 'Khel' and 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath'. His roles impressed the audience

Brett Lee

Former Australian bowler Brett Lee acted in the Indo-Australian film 'UnIndian'. He also appeared in Asha Bhosle's song 'Kya Tum Mere Ho'

Sandeep Patil

Former Indian all-rounder Sandeep Patil acted alongside Poonam Dhillon in 'Kabhi Ajnabi The'. The film was well-received

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in Tests, acted in the Marathi film 'Savli Premachi'. He also appeared in a Naseeruddin Shah film

