Brett Lee to Harbhajan Singh: 6 cricketers who starred in movies

You've seen cricketers' energy on the field. But did you know some have also acted in films?
Let's learn about five cricketers who have acted in films. This list also includes international cricketers
Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble acted in 'Meerabai Not Out' with Anupam Kher and Mandira Bedi
Former Indian all-rounder Ajay Jadeja acted in 'Khel' and 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath'. His roles impressed the audience
Former Australian bowler Brett Lee acted in the Indo-Australian film 'UnIndian'. He also appeared in Asha Bhosle's song 'Kya Tum Mere Ho'
Former Indian all-rounder Sandeep Patil acted alongside Poonam Dhillon in 'Kabhi Ajnabi The'. The film was well-received
Sunil Gavaskar, the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in Tests, acted in the Marathi film 'Savli Premachi'. He also appeared in a Naseeruddin Shah film
