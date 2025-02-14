Sports

Smriti Mandhana to Deepti Sharma: 6 players to watch for in WPL 2025

Image credits: insta/smriti_mandhana

WPL 2025

The 3rd edition of the WPL will take place today (14 February) with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants in Vodadara. 
 

Image credits: Image Credit: Twitter/WPL

WPL 2025 venues

The WPL 2025 will place at four venues - Kottambi Stadium of Vodadara, Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru and Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, 
 

Image credits: Twitter/WPL

Player to watch out for

With WPL 2025 is set to begin today, let’s take a look at six players to watch for in this season of the tournament. 

Image credits: Twitter

Smriti Mandhana (RCB)

Smriti Mandhana was the fourth-leading run getter in the last season and also led RCB to their maiden IPL triumph. She will look to script another successful campaign. 

Image credits: Getty

Annabel Sutherland (DC)

Annabel Sutherland has been roped in by DC at the auction and her brilliant run form of international cricket last year suggests he could be game-changer for the team this season. 

Image credits: Getty

Shreyanka Patil (RCB)

Shreyanka Patil played a crucial role in RCB’s title winning campaign last season while also being highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She is expected to hog the spotlight. 

Image credits: our own

Shafali Verma (DC)

Shafali Varma is an explosive top-batter, who finished as the third-run getter with 309 runs last year. She will look to help DC clinch their maiden WPL title this season. 

Image credits: Twitter

Hayley Matthews (MI)

Hayley Matthews has been one of the game-changers for MI in the last two seasons and she will look to create an impact again for the side in the WPL 2025. 
 

Image credits: Twitter

Deepti Sharma (UPW)

Deepti Sharma displayed brilliant all-round show in the last season, scoring 295 runs and taking 10 wickets. She will be leading UP Warriorz in WPL 2025. 

Image credits: Image Credit: Twitter

