Smriti Mandhana to Deepti Sharma: 6 players to watch for in WPL 2025

Sports
The 3rd edition of the WPL will take place today (14 February) with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants in Vodadara.
The WPL 2025 will place at four venues - Kottambi Stadium of Vodadara, Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru and Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium,
With WPL 2025 is set to begin today, let’s take a look at six players to watch for in this season of the tournament.
Smriti Mandhana was the fourth-leading run getter in the last season and also led RCB to their maiden IPL triumph. She will look to script another successful campaign.
Annabel Sutherland has been roped in by DC at the auction and her brilliant run form of international cricket last year suggests he could be game-changer for the team this season.
Shreyanka Patil played a crucial role in RCB’s title winning campaign last season while also being highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She is expected to hog the spotlight.
Shafali Varma is an explosive top-batter, who finished as the third-run getter with 309 runs last year. She will look to help DC clinch their maiden WPL title this season.
Hayley Matthews has been one of the game-changers for MI in the last two seasons and she will look to create an impact again for the side in the WPL 2025.
Deepti Sharma displayed brilliant all-round show in the last season, scoring 295 runs and taking 10 wickets. She will be leading UP Warriorz in WPL 2025.
