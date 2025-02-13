Sports

Champion's Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s

Champions Trophy 2025 Begins

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence on February 19th. A total of 8 teams from around the world will participate in this major tournament

Raining Sixes

This article reveals the players who have hit the most sixes in Champions Trophy history. Let's learn about these 5 batsmen

Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian batsman Sourav Ganguly leads the list with 17 sixes in 13 Champions Trophy matches

Chris Gayle

West Indies legend Chris Gayle comes in second, smashing 15 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches

Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan holds the third spot with 14 sixes in 13 Champions Trophy appearances

Shane Watson

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is currently fourth, having hit 12 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches

Paul Collingwood

Another former England captain, Paul Collingwood, features on the list with 11 sixes in 11 Champions Trophy matches

