Champion's Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s

Sports
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence on February 19th. A total of 8 teams from around the world will participate in this major tournament
This article reveals the players who have hit the most sixes in Champions Trophy history. Let's learn about these 5 batsmen
Former Indian batsman Sourav Ganguly leads the list with 17 sixes in 13 Champions Trophy matches
West Indies legend Chris Gayle comes in second, smashing 15 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches
Former England captain Eoin Morgan holds the third spot with 14 sixes in 13 Champions Trophy appearances
Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is currently fourth, having hit 12 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches
Another former England captain, Paul Collingwood, features on the list with 11 sixes in 11 Champions Trophy matches
Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: Major tournaments he missed
Real Madrid: Ronaldo to Benzema, top 5 standout performers in UCL
Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona: Lewandowski equals Messi's La Liga goal record
Rohit Sharma's luxury collection of luxury cars revealed: CHECK HERE