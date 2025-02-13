Champion's Trophy 2025: India Vs Pakistan; Comparison of Jersey price

Sports
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is about to begin. The tournament starts on February 19th, with the final match scheduled for March 9th
A total of 8 teams are participating in this major tournament. All are engaged in their preparations, consistently training and practicing. Several teams are also playing in series
Teams have started launching their jerseys for this big event. India and Pakistan have also prepared their team jerseys
BCCI has launched Team India's new ODI jersey, featuring the national tricolor on the shoulders. The jersey's color is quite striking
Pakistan has also launched its new team jersey. The PCB has made several changes to the jersey compared to the previous one, opting for an all-green design
The Indian team jersey is priced at ₹4500 on the ICC website for the Champions Trophy, while the new ODI jersey costs ₹5999
Pakistan's new 2025 jersey is priced at US$40, which is approximately ₹3500 in Indian rupees
