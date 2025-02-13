Champions Trophy 2025: Players who ruled out of tournament

Sports
With Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, certain players have been ruled out of the tournament. Let’s take a look at those players and their reasons.
Team India suffered a massive blow ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to back injury, which he sustained during the Sydney Test of BGT.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins will miss the tournament due to ankle soreness, which worsened during the gruelling BGT. Steve Smith will lead the team.
Mitchell Marsh has sustained a back injury after Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he is unlikely to play this entire season.
Marcus Stoinis made a shock retirement from his ODI career and thus, automatically withdrew from the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Mitchell Starc pulled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to personal reasons, which was not revealed by him and the Cricket Australia selectors.
Pakistan received a big setback before the squad was announced as opener Saim Ayub would not be available for Champions Trophy due to ankle injury.
Anrich Nortje, who did not play any competitive cricket since December 2024, was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a troubled back.
Gerald Coetzee was added to South Africa squad as a replacement for Anrich Nortje, but he himself picked up a groin injury during a bowling session in Pretoria.
England’s Jacob Bethel would not be available for the Champions Trophy due to back injury he picked during white–ball series against India. Tom Baton announced as his replacement.
Afghanistan’s AM Ghazanfar fractured his vertebra during Zimbabwe tour in December last year and thus, he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy.
