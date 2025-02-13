RCB names Rajat Patidar captain for IPL 2025: Look at 7 past skippers

Sports
Rajat Patidar has been appointed as new captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025. Let’s take a look at past captains of the RCB team over the last 17 IPL editions.
Rahul Dravid was the first captain of RCB in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. How it was unsuccessful as the team won only 4 matches out of 14 played
Anil Kumble captained then RCB for two seasons from 2009 to 2010. Under his leadership, the Bengaluru-based team reached their first IPL final, losing to Deccan Chargers.
Kevin Pietersen captained Royal Challengers Bangalore in six matches in 2009 but won only two matches.
Daniel Vettori was the second overseas player for RCB to lead the side. He captained RCB for two seasons from 2011 to 2012 and led the team to 2nd IPL final in 2011.
Virat Kohli is the successful captain for RCB, having led the side to 66 wins out of 143 played from 2013 to 2021. He led the side to the 3rd IPL final in 2016, but lost to SRH.
Shane Watson captained Royal Challengers Bangalore for three matches in 2017 and won only one game.
Faf du Plessis was appointed as RCB captain in 2022 and led the team in three seasons till 2024. Under his leadership, Royal Challengers Bengaluru couldn’t win elusive IPL title.
