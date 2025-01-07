Sports

Dhanashree linked to Shreyas Iyer amid divorce rumors with

Chahal-Dhanshree Divorce?

Rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce have been circulating in the media. It is believed that they may soon decide to separate.

Linked with Chahal's Friend

Amidst divorce speculations, a new name has surfaced. It's a fellow cricketer and friend of Chahal.

Linked with a New Cricketer

According to media reports, netizens are now linking Dhanashree's name with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. They have been seen together on several occasions.

Danced with Shreyas

Dhanshree Verma was seen dancing with cricketer Shreyas Iyer in a video. After which people trolled Yuzvendra Chahal fiercely.

When was the post made?

Chahal's wife Dhanashree shared the dance video with cricketer Iyer on her official Instagram account in 2021.

Good friend of Iyer's sister

Media reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shreshtha, a choreographer, is a close friend of Dhanashree Verma, and they have danced together multiple times.

But why Dhanashree with Shreyas?

A big reason for Dhanashree Verma being seen with Iyer is her friendship with his sister. Both have been seen together at many functions.

