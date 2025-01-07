Sports
Rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce have been circulating in the media. It is believed that they may soon decide to separate.
Amidst divorce speculations, a new name has surfaced. It's a fellow cricketer and friend of Chahal.
According to media reports, netizens are now linking Dhanashree's name with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. They have been seen together on several occasions.
Dhanshree Verma was seen dancing with cricketer Shreyas Iyer in a video. After which people trolled Yuzvendra Chahal fiercely.
Chahal's wife Dhanashree shared the dance video with cricketer Iyer on her official Instagram account in 2021.
Media reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shreshtha, a choreographer, is a close friend of Dhanashree Verma, and they have danced together multiple times.
A big reason for Dhanashree Verma being seen with Iyer is her friendship with his sister. Both have been seen together at many functions.
