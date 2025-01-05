Bumrah Vs Starc: Who would emerge better in Champion's trophy 2025

Sports
The ICC Champions Trophy begins on February 19, 2025. This ODI tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai
Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc are key bowlers for their respective teams in ODIs. Both possess lethal bowling skills and are game-changers
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has played 89 ODIs and taken 149 wickets. He is one wicket away from reaching 150
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has played 147 ODIs and taken 244 wickets
Bumrah's best bowling figure in ODIs is 6/19. His bowling average in this format is an impressive 23.55
Starc's best bowling figure is 6/28. His ODI bowling average is 23.40. He's adept at taking wickets with both new and old balls
Jasprit Bumrah has an economy rate of 4.59, while Mitchell Starc's economy rate is 5.26
