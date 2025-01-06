CRICKET

(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend is in the news

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia remains in the news on social media. Her posts always grab your attention.

Fans praise her fiercely

Fans never hold back in praising Aditi Hundia. Even big Bollywood heroines fail in front of her beauty.

Steals the show with her killer look

Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend's killer look always steals the show on social media. Millions of fans are mesmerized by Aditi's style.

What does Aditi do?

Social media queen Aditi Hundia is often seen in advertisements and music videos. She charges a hefty sum for brand endorsements.

How much does she earn?

Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend is no less in terms of earnings. According to reports, she has assets worth three million dollars.

Posts stylish pictures

Aditi often shares stylish pictures on her official Instagram. Fans never hold back from liking and commenting on each of her posts.

Where is Aditi from?

Aditi Hundia was born and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She started modeling in 2017. Hundia is followed by 289k people on Instagram.

