(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics

CRICKET
Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia remains in the news on social media. Her posts always grab your attention.
Fans never hold back in praising Aditi Hundia. Even big Bollywood heroines fail in front of her beauty.
Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend's killer look always steals the show on social media. Millions of fans are mesmerized by Aditi's style.
Social media queen Aditi Hundia is often seen in advertisements and music videos. She charges a hefty sum for brand endorsements.
Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend is no less in terms of earnings. According to reports, she has assets worth three million dollars.
Aditi often shares stylish pictures on her official Instagram. Fans never hold back from liking and commenting on each of her posts.
Aditi Hundia was born and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She started modeling in 2017. Hundia is followed by 289k people on Instagram.
