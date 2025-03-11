Sports

Smriti Mandhana: How much pension will cricketer get after retirement?

Smriti Mandhana in WPL action

Smriti Mandhana will be seen playing for the last time this season in WPL on Tuesday. Her team RCB is already out after losing 5 matches in a row.

Smriti needs no introduction.

She has become a very popular name in the world of cricket and is winning everyone's heart with her performance.

Won hearts with style

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana wins everyone's heart with her style. She likes to rule the hearts of fans.

Will play cricket for a long time

At 28 years, Smriti Mandhana, Team India's Vice-Captain, is expected to play cricket for a long time.

Will she get pension after retirement?

Smriti Mandhana will also get pension from BCCI after retirement. However, there is no answer as to how much her amount will be at that time.

Her likely pension amount

As per the current pension structure, she will receive Rs 52,500 after retirement. She is currently among the wealthiest women cricketers.

