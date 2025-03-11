Sakshi Pant wedding: All about Rishabh Pant's sister (PHOTOS)

Sports
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant, is getting married. All preparations have been completed for this. She got engaged a few months ago.
Rishabh Pant had gone to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025, but he has returned with the trophy to attend his sister's wedding.
Sakshi Pant looks no less than a Bollywood heroine in terms of beauty. Her style and demeanor work to win people's hearts.
Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant, was born on December 24, 1994, in Uttarakhand. She is 30 years old.
Pant's sister Sakshi started her education in Dehradun. Staying in India until 2019, she learned skills such as teamwork and administration.
To pursue further studies, Sakshi Pant went to England. She obtained a degree in Project Management in MSC from a university there.
While living in England, Sakshi worked with Butlin. She worked as a consultant. Apart from this, she has worked for many big companies.
