Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Enzo Fernandez - Latest updates

Sports
Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers of £70m for Kobbie Mainoo, with Chelsea already expressing their interest in signing him.
Chelsea and Barcelona are keen to have AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as both clubs have held talks with his agent on a potential signing in summer transfer window.
Manchester City have held talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz for a potential summer signing.
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is on the radar of Manchester City as the club officials went to watch his match over the weekend.
Real Madrid expressed their strong desire to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.
Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has reportedly neared his joining Arsenal as Real Madrid cooled down their effort to sign him.
Arsenal are showing more interest in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as they plan to sign a new forward this summer.
Premier clubs are keeping their eyes on Dusan Vlahovic as they believe that Juventus are willing to sell the striker for less than £30m in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea plan to use their partnership with Strasbourg to sign 22-year-old striker Emanuel Emegha, the French club's top scorer.
Aston Villa will look to sign a permanent deal with Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi once his loan contract expires at the end of the season.
Shubman Gill's diet secrets: Non-veg preferences REVEALED
MS Dhoni: Know how much is his daughter Ziva's school fees
Rohit Sharma's Daughter: School Fees & Meaning of Samaira's Name
Smriti Mandhana's Diet: Non-Veg Preferences Revealed