Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Enzo Fernandez - Latest updates

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers of £70m for Kobbie Mainoo, with Chelsea already expressing their interest in signing him.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea and Barcelona are keen to have AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as both clubs have held talks with his agent on a potential signing in summer transfer window.

Florian Wirtz

Manchester City have held talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz for a potential summer signing.

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is on the radar of Manchester City as the club officials went to watch his match over the weekend.

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid expressed their strong desire to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has reportedly neared his joining Arsenal as Real Madrid cooled down their effort to sign him.

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are showing more interest in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as they plan to sign a new forward this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic

Premier clubs are keeping their eyes on Dusan Vlahovic as they believe that Juventus are willing to sell the striker for less than £30m in the summer transfer window.

Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea plan to use their partnership with Strasbourg to sign 22-year-old striker Emanuel Emegha, the French club's top scorer.

Axel Disasi

Aston Villa will look to sign a permanent deal with Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi once his loan contract expires at the end of the season.

