Champions League Preview: 4 things to expect in Tuesday's matches

The Champions League last 16 action concludes this week, with four second-leg showdowns taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's what to expect from Tuesday's matches.
Inter Milan's UCL performances have been impressive and Simone Inzaghi has set his sights on winning the treble. They aim to keep a clean sheet for the 7th consecutive home game.
The first leg saw PSG dominate, with 27 shots and a 1.78 xG, but ultimately fell victim to a late winner by Liverpool. The second leg promises to be a cracker.
Benfica faces a tough task to overturn a one-goal deficit against Barcelona at Camp Nou. They will look to cause problems for the home defense, with Pau Cubarsi absent for Barca.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane can become the first Englishman to reach double figures in a single Champions League campaign and has already scored nine goals in 10 appearances.
