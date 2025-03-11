Sports

Champions League Preview: 4 things to expect in Tuesday's matches

The Champions League last 16 action concludes this week, with four second-leg showdowns taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's what to expect from Tuesday's matches.
 

Image credits: Getty

Team to watch: Inter Milan

Inter Milan's UCL performances have been impressive and Simone Inzaghi has set his sights on winning the treble. They aim to keep a clean sheet for the 7th consecutive home game.

Image credits: X

Match of the day: Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

The first leg saw PSG dominate, with 27 shots and a 1.78 xG, but ultimately fell victim to a late winner by Liverpool. The second leg promises to be a cracker.

Image credits: X

Potential upset: Benfica vs. Barcelona

Benfica faces a tough task to overturn a one-goal deficit against Barcelona at Camp Nou. They will look to cause problems for the home defense, with Pau Cubarsi absent for Barca.

Image credits: X

Player to watch: Harry Kane

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane can become the first Englishman to reach double figures in a single Champions League campaign and has already scored nine goals in 10 appearances.

Image credits: X

