Shubman Gill's diet secrets: Non-veg preferences REVEALED

Sports
Indian batsman Shubman Gill remains a topic of much discussion on social media. Fans are seen talking a lot about him.
Shubman Gill performed well in India's Champions Trophy title run, amassing 188 runs, including a century, at an average of 47.
Shubman Gill remains in a lot of discussion regarding his personal life apart from cricket. He is also seen active on social media.
Shubman Gill also pays full attention to fitness. He is also considered very fond of eating and drinking. He does not lag behind in all these things.
Shubman Gill also likes non-veg very much in food. He has often been seen enjoying it on many occasions. Let's know what he eats in non-veg?
Shubman Gill likes to eat chicken grilled, lamb and fish in non-veg items. He consumes these foods for protein.
Shubman Gill likes to eat grilled chicken or fish more in lunch. Along with this, he also consumes eggs in breakfast.
