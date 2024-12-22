Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: Know assets & more of India women cricketer

Sports
Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently going through a tremendous form. She played innings of 64, 62, and 77 runs consecutively in three T20Is against West Indies.
Smriti Mandhana has also become the batter with the most fours in Women's T20I cricket on the back of this innings. She has hit 506 fours in 142 innings.
A three-match ODI series between India and West Indies is starting today. In such a situation, Mandhana's form can prove beneficial for India.
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is also considered a superhit in terms of earnings. According to reports, she has a total net worth of 32 to 33 crore rupees.
According to GQ India reports, Smriti Mandhana is considered one of the world's richest women cricketers. She has considerable wealth.
Smriti Mandhana receives an amount of 50 lakh rupees annually from BCCI as a contract. She gets 15 lakhs for a Test match, 6 lakhs for an ODI, and 3 lakhs for a T20.
Smriti Mandhana captains Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League. She is paid a hefty sum for that as well.
