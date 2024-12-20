Sanjana, Anushka, Dhanashree: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Sports
Not only Indian cricketers, but their wives are also quite ahead in terms of earnings. They also have several sources of income available.
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma all earn well.
All three have different fields of earning. If you want to know who is ahead in terms of earnings, we will tell you about it.
Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, is a sports anchor and also does advertisements for several brands. Sanjana's net worth is around ₹8 crores.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is a model and choreographer by profession. Dhanashree's net worth is said to be around ₹24-26 crores.
Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, is a Bollywood actress and also a brand ambassador for various brands. Anushka's net worth is around ₹306 crores.
All three are very active on social media. Photos and videos are often shared from their official Instagram accounts.
