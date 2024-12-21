Rohit Sharma celebrates wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday; Check PHOTOS

Sports
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday is today. Rohit shared some special pictures on this occasion
In this picture, Indian captain Rohit is seen in a beautiful mood with his wife Ritika. Smiles can be seen on both their faces
In this picture, Hitman is seen with his wife in a cafe. Both look very lovely and their happiness knows no bounds
In this picture, Ritika is seen with her daughter Samaira. This year, Indian captain Rohit Sharma became a father for the second time and his wife gave birth to a son
Ritika Sae was born on December 22, 1987. Rohit's wife is a money by India manager and she looks after her husband's brand endorsements and contracts
The Indian captain's wife loves to travel and eat chocolate. Robert Downey Jr. is considered her favorite actor
Rohit proposed to Ritika Sajdeh during IPL. He took her to Borivali Sports Ground and knelt down and put a ring on her finger
