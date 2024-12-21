Sports

Rohit Sharma celebrates wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday; Check PHOTOS

Rohit's wife's birthday

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday is today. Rohit shared some special pictures on this occasion

Both seen in a happy mood

In this picture, Indian captain Rohit is seen in a beautiful mood with his wife Ritika. Smiles can be seen on both their faces

Picture shared from the cafe

In this picture, Hitman is seen with his wife in a cafe. Both look very lovely and their happiness knows no bounds

Picture with daughter

In this picture, Ritika is seen with her daughter Samaira. This year, Indian captain Rohit Sharma became a father for the second time and his wife gave birth to a son

When was Ritika born?

Ritika Sae was born on December 22, 1987. Rohit's wife is a money by India manager and she looks after her husband's brand endorsements and contracts

What are Ritika's likes?

The Indian captain's wife loves to travel and eat chocolate. Robert Downey Jr. is considered her favorite actor

Did the love story start with IPL?

Rohit proposed to Ritika Sajdeh during IPL. He took her to Borivali Sports Ground and knelt down and put a ring on her finger

