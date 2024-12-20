IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit; 5 players potentially playing last season

Sports
The IPL 2025 season is just a few months away. All the teams have finalized their player lists and are ready to lift the title
Today we will tell you about five players for whom the IPL 2025 season could be their last. After this season, they might bid farewell to this league
Rohit Sharma has been a successful captain for Mumbai Indians in IPL and has five trophies to his name. Considering his age, this season could be his last
Ravichandran Ashwin recently retired from international cricket. Given his increasing age, he might retire from IPL after the next season
MS Dhoni has been a successful captain for Chennai Super Kings. The 2025 season could be Dhoni's last IPL. He has won several trophies
Virat Kohli recently retired from T20 International cricket, and considering his age, it seems that the IPL 2025 season could be his last
Former England cricketer Moeen Ali might also be seen for the last time in IPL 2025. He will be playing for Chennai Super Kings this season
