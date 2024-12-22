PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed

Sports
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is set to marry businessman Venkata Datta Sai on December 22nd. Preparations are complete.
The wedding will take place at The Raffles, a five-star hotel on Udai Sagar Lake in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Prominent figures from film, sports, and politics will attend the wedding.
The wedding ceremonies will be held at three historical locations in Udaipur: Leela Palace, Jag Mandir, and Lake Palace.
The venue is decorated in a royal Rajasthani style, and guests will be transported by boat.
The Raffles hotel has 101 rooms, with rates ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹100,000 per night. Two suites are priced at ₹144,000.
PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and Telangana CM KCR are among the invitees.
