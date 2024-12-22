Sports

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed

PV Sindhu's Wedding

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is set to marry businessman Venkata Datta Sai on December 22nd. Preparations are complete.

Wedding Venue

The wedding will take place at The Raffles, a five-star hotel on Udai Sagar Lake in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Notable Guests

Prominent figures from film, sports, and politics will attend the wedding.

Three Venues

The wedding ceremonies will be held at three historical locations in Udaipur: Leela Palace, Jag Mandir, and Lake Palace.

Guests Arrive by Boat

The venue is decorated in a royal Rajasthani style, and guests will be transported by boat.

Hotel Room Rates

The Raffles hotel has 101 rooms, with rates ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹100,000 per night. Two suites are priced at ₹144,000.

PM Modi Invited

PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and Telangana CM KCR are among the invitees.

