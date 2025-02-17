Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Sports
Jannik Sinner became the latest tennis player to face a doping ban as he was handed 3-month suspension by WADA for taking banned substance ‘Clobestol’.
The retired Romanian player was suspended from playing tennis for four years after testing positive for ‘roxadustat’, though her ban was later reduced to 9 months.
Marin Cilic was banned for nine months after testing positive for nikethamide, which claimed to have taken inadvertently in a glucose tablet in 2013.
Richard Gasquet’s ban was reduced from 2 years to 1 year after testing positive for cocaine, which he claimed was due to a kiss from a female fan.
Maria Sharapova's suspension grabbed attention from the sporting world as he was banned for 15 months for taking the banned substance ‘meldonium’.
Martine Hingis was suspended from playing tennis by ITF after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a banned substance that traces to cocaine.
