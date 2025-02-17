Sports

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Image credits: Getty

1. Jannik Sinner (2025)

Jannik Sinner became the latest tennis player to face a doping ban as he was handed 3-month suspension by WADA for taking banned substance ‘Clobestol’.

Image credits: Getty

2. Simona Halep (2024)

The retired Romanian player was suspended from playing tennis for four years after testing positive for ‘roxadustat’, though her ban was later reduced to 9 months. 

Image credits: Getty

3. Marin Cilic (2013)

Marin Cilic was banned for nine months after testing positive for nikethamide, which claimed to have taken inadvertently in a glucose tablet in 2013. 

Image credits: Getty

4. Richard Gasquet (2009)

Richard Gasquet’s ban was reduced from 2 years to 1 year after testing positive for cocaine, which he claimed was due to a kiss from a female fan.

Image credits: Getty

5. Maria Sharapova (2016)

Maria Sharapova's suspension grabbed attention from the sporting world as he was banned for 15 months for taking the banned substance ‘meldonium’.

Image credits: Getty

6. Martina Hingis (2007)

Martine Hingis was suspended from playing tennis by ITF after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a banned substance that traces to cocaine.

Image credits: Getty

