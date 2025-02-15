Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 leading wicket-takers

With Champions Trophy four days away, let’s take a look at leading wicket-takers in the tournament’s history. 

1. Kyle Mills

Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills holds the record for taking the most wickets in Champions Trophy’s history, scalping 28 wickets in 15 matches. 

2. Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka pace legend Lasith Malinga, known for unique bowling action, is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 25 wickets in 16 matches. 

3. Muthiah Muralitharan

Sri Lanka spin bowling Muthiah Muralitharan is the second leading wicket-taker for the team and the 3rd overall in tournament’s history, scalping 24 wickets in 17 matches. 
 

4. Brett Lee

Former Australian fiery pacer Brett Lee is among the leading wicket-takers in the Champions Trophy, scalping 22 wickets in 16 matches. 
 

5. Glenn McGrath

Former Australia pace spearhead Glenn McGrath currently sits at the 5th spot in the leading wicket-takers list, with 21 wickets, including a fifer, in 12 matches. 
 

6. James Anderson

Former England pacer James Anderson picked 21 wickets in Champions Trophy, making him among the leading wicket-takers in tournament’s history. 

