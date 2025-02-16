Sports

Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why

Image credits: Getty

1. Egyptian Heritage & Playing Style

Like Salah, Marmoush is an Egyptian forward with blistering pace, sharp dribbling skills, and a knack for finding the back of the net.

Image credits: Getty

2. Rapid Impact in Premier League

A hat-trick in his third Premier League game hints at Marmoush's immense potential, echoing Salah’s explosive Liverpool debut.

Image credits: Getty

3. Versatility in Attack

Marmoush’s versatility as a winger or forward, like Salah, makes him a major attacking threat.

Image credits: Getty

4. Composure & Clinical Finishing

His Newcastle display highlighted his composure, a key trait of Salah’s elite finishing.

Image credits: Getty

5. Thriving Under Top Coaches

Under Guardiola at City, Marmoush has the chance to refine his skills and become a world-class attacker, like Salah did under Klopp.

Image credits: Getty

6. Ability to Perform on Big Stages

His hat-trick on a big occasion against a strong Newcastle side suggests he can handle the pressure of top-tier football.

Image credits: Getty

7. Potential for Growth

At 25, Marmoush has time to refine his game, boost consistency, and reach Salah’s elite level.

Image credits: Getty

Messi to Ronaldo: 5 players with most goals and assists in one season

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 leading wicket-takers

EPL: Man City to Chelsea, 7 teams with most points in single season

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 highest individual scores