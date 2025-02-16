Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why

Sports
Like Salah, Marmoush is an Egyptian forward with blistering pace, sharp dribbling skills, and a knack for finding the back of the net.
A hat-trick in his third Premier League game hints at Marmoush's immense potential, echoing Salah’s explosive Liverpool debut.
Marmoush’s versatility as a winger or forward, like Salah, makes him a major attacking threat.
His Newcastle display highlighted his composure, a key trait of Salah’s elite finishing.
Under Guardiola at City, Marmoush has the chance to refine his skills and become a world-class attacker, like Salah did under Klopp.
His hat-trick on a big occasion against a strong Newcastle side suggests he can handle the pressure of top-tier football.
At 25, Marmoush has time to refine his game, boost consistency, and reach Salah’s elite level.
