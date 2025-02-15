Messi to Ronaldo: 5 players with most goals and assists in one season

Sports
Strikers are credited for goals, but there's a skilled player who provides the perfect pass for the goal. Here are the top 5 players with the most goals and assists in one season.
Despite missing a few games due to injury, Messi broke Barcelona's single-season goalscoring record and had 80 goals and assists.
Luis Suarez's second season at Barcelona was nothing short of phenomenal. He won the Pichichi Award, finishing with 40 goals, and had 83 goals and assists overall.
Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible season in 2014-15 saw him score goals in every possible way. Ronaldo finished with 48 goals with remaining coming as assists in season with 84 G+A.
Lionel Messi played in 57 matches in this incredible season and ended with 89 goals and assists. Barcelona enjoyed a treble-winning season, thank to his performance.
Messi's 2011-12 season is considered as one of the most remarkable individual campaigns in football history. He got 105 goals and assists, a feat that is likely to remain unbroken.
