Sports

Messi to Ronaldo: 5 players with most goals and assists in one season

Strikers are credited for goals, but there's a skilled player who provides the perfect pass for the goal. Here are the top 5 players with the most goals and assists in one season.
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Lionel Messi (2010-11)

Despite missing a few games due to injury, Messi broke Barcelona's single-season goalscoring record and had 80 goals and assists.

Image credits: Getty

4. Luis Suarez (2015-16)

Luis Suarez's second season at Barcelona was nothing short of phenomenal. He won the Pichichi Award, finishing with 40 goals, and had 83 goals and assists overall.

Image credits: Getty

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (2014-15)

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible season in 2014-15 saw him score goals in every possible way. Ronaldo finished with 48 goals with remaining coming as assists in season with 84 G+A. 

Image credits: Getty

2. Lionel Messi (2014-15)

Lionel Messi played in 57 matches in this incredible season and ended with 89 goals and assists. Barcelona enjoyed a treble-winning season, thank to his performance.

Image credits: Getty

1. Lionel Messi (2011-12)

Messi's 2011-12 season is considered as one of the most remarkable individual campaigns in football history. He got 105 goals and assists, a feat that is likely to remain unbroken.

Image credits: Getty

