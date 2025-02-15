Sports

EPL: Man City to Chelsea, 7 teams with most points in single season

Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton has eliminated their chances of reaching 100 points in the EPL this season. Let's look at teams with highest point in one season.

100 points

Only one club in the history of the EPL has managed to reach 100 points in a single season. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City touched the 100-point mark during the 2017-18 campaign.

99 points

Liverpool, in the 2019-20 campaign got to 99 points and won their 19th EPL title.

98

Manchester City secured 98 points in 2018-19 season and clinched the league title.

97 points

Despite getting 97 points in the 2018-19 season, Liverpool had to settle for the second spot in the English Premier League.

95 points

Chelsea, under Jose Mourinho, won the EPL title in the 2004-05 season by securing 95 points.

93 points

Chelsea in the 2016-17 season and Manchester City in the 2021-22 season secured 93 points to win the league title.

92 points

Manchester United, in the 1993-94 campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson, won the EPL with 92 points. Liverpool in the 2021-22 season got the same points but settled for the No.2 spot.

