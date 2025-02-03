Sports

7 reasons Ethan Nwaneri could be Arsenal's next star

Will Hale End academy graduate make it big in future?

1. Record-breaking talent

At just 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest-ever player, highlighting Arsenal's trust in his exceptional talent

2. Versatility in midfield

Ethan's versatility as an attacking midfielder or winger makes him a key asset in Arsenal's dynamic attack

3. Elite youth development

Coming through Arsenal’s prestigious Hale End academy, Nwaneri is poised to follow in the footsteps of stars like Saka and Smith Rowe

4. Technical proficiency

Nwaneri's exceptional ball control, vision, and passing perfectly complement Arsenal's possession-based, high-intensity style under Arteta

5. Mentorship of Arsenal's first-team stars

Training with stars like Odegaard, Jesus, and Saka gives Nwaneri invaluable mentorship, boosting his development and mindset

6. Maturity beyond his years

Nwaneri’s composure and footballing IQ make him well-suited for high-pressure Premier League environments

7. Arteta's trust in youth

Mikel Arteta’s success in nurturing young talent makes Nwaneri a perfect fit to thrive under his guidance

