7 reasons Ethan Nwaneri could be Arsenal's next star

At just 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest-ever player, highlighting Arsenal's trust in his exceptional talent
Ethan's versatility as an attacking midfielder or winger makes him a key asset in Arsenal's dynamic attack
Coming through Arsenal’s prestigious Hale End academy, Nwaneri is poised to follow in the footsteps of stars like Saka and Smith Rowe
Nwaneri's exceptional ball control, vision, and passing perfectly complement Arsenal's possession-based, high-intensity style under Arteta
Training with stars like Odegaard, Jesus, and Saka gives Nwaneri invaluable mentorship, boosting his development and mindset
Nwaneri’s composure and footballing IQ make him well-suited for high-pressure Premier League environments
Mikel Arteta’s success in nurturing young talent makes Nwaneri a perfect fit to thrive under his guidance
