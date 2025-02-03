FOOTBALL
Arsenal beat Manchester City 5-1 that humbles Erling Haaland, who told Arteta to "stay humble" after their previous meeting. Internet was filled with memes after the result.
The Gunners' victory was fueled by a stellar performance, with goals from Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri.
Erling Haaland's equalizer (55') was the sole consolation for Manchester City.
The match was also marked by tension between Arsenal and Haaland, who had previously clashed with the team's players, staff, and fans.
The Norwegian striker's behavior was seen as disrespectful, and his previous encounter with Arsenal ended in a heated exchange with manager Arteta, Gabriel, and Gabriel Jesus.
Tonight's result served as a humbling experience for Haaland and Manchester City, as Arsenal proved to be the superior team.
The comprehensive victory marked a significant statement of intent from Arsenal, who continue to assert their dominance in the Premier League.
