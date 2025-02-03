FOOTBALL

Arsenal maul Man City: 6 'Stay Humble' memes trolling Haaland

Arsenal beat Manchester City 5-1 that humbles Erling Haaland, who told Arteta to "stay humble" after their previous meeting. Internet was filled with memes after the result.

Image credits: X

Memes

The Gunners' victory was fueled by a stellar performance, with goals from Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri. 

Image credits: X

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland's equalizer (55') was the sole consolation for Manchester City.

Image credits: X

Arsenal fans

The match was also marked by tension between Arsenal and Haaland, who had previously clashed with the team's players, staff, and fans. 

Image credits: X

Memes

The Norwegian striker's behavior was seen as disrespectful, and his previous encounter with Arsenal ended in a heated exchange with manager Arteta, Gabriel, and Gabriel Jesus.

Image credits: X

Memes

Tonight's result served as a humbling experience for Haaland and Manchester City, as Arsenal proved to be the superior team.
 

Image credits: X

Arsenal's dominance

The comprehensive victory marked a significant statement of intent from Arsenal, who continue to assert their dominance in the Premier League.

Image credits: X

Alonso to Zidane: Top 5 candidates to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Angelo Mathews net worth: Sri Lankan cricketer's salary and earnings

Dani Parejo net worth: Spanish midfielder's salary and earnings

Nicolas Jackson net worth: Chelsea player's salary & earnings