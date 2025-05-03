Football transfer rumours: Alexander-Arnold to Jonathan Tah

Real Madrid are preparing to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup as the defender’s contract at Liverpool will conclude this summer.
Chelsea are keen on Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and have talked about a move. The 19-year-old could cost around £40m after playing 46 games for Ajax this season.
LAFC are keen to sign Bayern’s Thomas Muller, 35, who may retire soon. He’s also linked with San Diego and Chicago, but has already rejected FC Cincinnati.
Arsenal are in talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with a €60m-€70m offer. Real Madrid, Man United, and Chelsea are also interested.
Arsenal is considering a move for 20-year-old Morocco midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. He joined Leicester from Genk for £21m last summer and impressed in a tough season.
Manchester United are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, who’s a free agent this summer. Barcelona’s financial issues have opened the door for United’s interest.
Arsenal are interested in Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, who has scored 20 goals and made 7 assists this season. Other clubs are also keen, with a Premier League move possible.
Real Madrid wants Man United to buy Alvaro Carreras from Benfica for £15m, then sell him to Madrid for £27m, making a profit while avoiding Benfica's £50m fee.
Man United are eyeing Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, with scouts impressed by his form. The youngster is priced at between £40-50m.
Man United is making good progress in talks with Wolves' Matheus Cunha. Salary terms for a contract until 2030 are almost final, with only small details left to agree on.
David Beckham at 50: Top 7 quotes by football legend
Football transfer rumors: De Jong to Emi Martinez, latest updates
Football Transfer Rumours: Haaland to Barcelona in 2026?
Football transfer rumors: Mac Allister to Raphinha, latest updates