Arsenal's striker hunt: Sesko and Isak among top targets

Arsenal is on the hunt for a striker after an underwhelming 2024/25 season. With a make-or-break season looming, Mikel Arteta is determined to sign the missing piece of his puzzle.

sports May 19 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
Benjamin Sesko

Sesko, a 21-year-old Slovenian striker from Leipzig, has been on Arsenal's radar for some time. The club attempted to sign him last summer and during the January window.

Image credits: Getty
Viktor Gyokeres

Second on the list is Gyokeres, a prolific goal-scorer from Sporting CP, has caught the eye of new sporting director Andrea Berta. He is available for £60m-£70m.

Image credits: Getty
Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is a long-term target for Arteta but is deemed too expensive. Newcastle is likely to demand a hefty fee, especially if they secure Champions League qualification.

Image credits: Getty
Ollie Watkins

If none of this works out, Arsenal have some secondary options. One of them is England international Ollie Watkins, who players for Aston Villa.

Image credits: Getty
Hugo Ekitike

Another secondary option is French footballer Hugo Ekitike, who plays for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Image credits: Getty

