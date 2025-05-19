Arsenal's striker hunt: Sesko and Isak among top targets

Arsenal is on the hunt for a striker after an underwhelming 2024/25 season. With a make-or-break season looming, Mikel Arteta is determined to sign the missing piece of his puzzle.
Sesko, a 21-year-old Slovenian striker from Leipzig, has been on Arsenal's radar for some time. The club attempted to sign him last summer and during the January window.
Second on the list is Gyokeres, a prolific goal-scorer from Sporting CP, has caught the eye of new sporting director Andrea Berta. He is available for £60m-£70m.
Alexander Isak is a long-term target for Arteta but is deemed too expensive. Newcastle is likely to demand a hefty fee, especially if they secure Champions League qualification.
If none of this works out, Arsenal have some secondary options. One of them is England international Ollie Watkins, who players for Aston Villa.
Another secondary option is French footballer Hugo Ekitike, who plays for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.
Football transfer rumours: Wirtz to di Maria - Big updates
Kevin De Bruyne to Man City? Salah drops hint on potential transfer
Shubman Gill: GT skipper's top 5 IPL knocks vs DC
Football transfer rumours: Marc Guehi to Leroy Sane - Big updates