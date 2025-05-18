Kevin De Bruyne to Man City? Salah drops hint on potential transfer

Kevin De Bruyne's career at Manchester City came to a close with a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace. As the Belgian midfielder prepares for his next move, speculations are rife.
De Bruyne, who has young children, stressed that his next move must suit his entire family, not just him. “I don't know [whether I'll stay in the Premier League]”, he said.
“He's done a phenomenal job at City, and he was great for the league. I really wish him the best… and we have a space for him!”, Salah said, hinted about Liverpool interest.
Liverpool has been hesitant to recruit players over 30. However, under new manager Arne Slot, the club might be willing to make an exception for a player of De Bruyne's caliber.
"When I'm 20 years old and all by myself, I can make a decision, that is very easy. But now it's a bit more complex," De Bruyne said.
