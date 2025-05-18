English

Kevin De Bruyne to Man City? Salah drops hint on potential transfer

Kevin De Bruyne's career at Manchester City came to a close with a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace. As the Belgian midfielder prepares for his next move, speculations are rife.

sports May 18 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

A family decision

De Bruyne, who has young children, stressed that his next move must suit his entire family, not just him. “I don't know [whether I'll stay in the Premier League]”, he said.

Image credits: Getty
English

Salah drops hint

“He's done a phenomenal job at City, and he was great for the league. I really wish him the best… and we have a space for him!”, Salah said, hinted about Liverpool interest.

Image credits: Getty
English

Liverpool's unconventional approach?

Liverpool has been hesitant to recruit players over 30. However, under new manager Arne Slot, the club might be willing to make an exception for a player of De Bruyne's caliber. 

Image credits: Getty
English

De Bruyne's priorities

"When I'm 20 years old and all by myself, I can make a decision, that is very easy. But now it's a bit more complex," De Bruyne said. 

Image credits: Getty

Shubman Gill: GT skipper's top 5 IPL knocks vs DC

Football transfer rumours: Marc Guehi to Leroy Sane - Big updates

Virat Kohli: Indian batting great’s top 9 fiery speeches

Football transfer rumours: Nkunku to Huijsen - Big updates