Sara Tendulkar vs Dhanashree: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Sports
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, are often in the spotlight on social media.
Both have distinct styles. They captivate fans with their beautiful photos and reels.
While Dhanashree Verma and Sara Tendulkar aren't friends, there's significant competition between them in terms of wealth.
Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer and model. Reports suggest Yuzvendra Chahal's wife has a net worth of around 26 crore rupees.
Sara Tendulkar recently became a director at STF India. Reports estimate Sachin's daughter's net worth to be around 1 crore rupees.
Dhanashree Verma is highly active on Instagram with 2.5 million followers. Her fanbase extends beyond India.
Sara Tendulkar's popularity rivals Dhanashree's, boasting 7.1 million Instagram followers, highlighting her significant recognition.
