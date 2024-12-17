Sports

Sara Tendulkar vs Dhanashree: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Sara and Dhanashree in the spotlight

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, are often in the spotlight on social media.

Both have different styles

Both have distinct styles. They captivate fans with their beautiful photos and reels.

Who is wealthier?

While Dhanashree Verma and Sara Tendulkar aren't friends, there's significant competition between them in terms of wealth.

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer and model. Reports suggest Yuzvendra Chahal's wife has a net worth of around 26 crore rupees.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar recently became a director at STF India. Reports estimate Sachin's daughter's net worth to be around 1 crore rupees.

Dhanashree's Instagram Followers

Dhanashree Verma is highly active on Instagram with 2.5 million followers. Her fanbase extends beyond India.

Sara's Instagram Followers

Sara Tendulkar's popularity rivals Dhanashree's, boasting 7.1 million Instagram followers, highlighting her significant recognition.

