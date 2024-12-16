Sara Tendulkar in Australia: Spotted at Gabba for Brisbane test

Sports
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, was in Brisbane to support the Indian team. She was spotted in the stands on the first day of the third Test match.
Sara Tendulkar shared information about this on social media. She was seen in a blue dress, accompanied by several others.
Sachin's daughter seems to be having a great time in Australia. She shared a video of herself piloting a plane on her Instagram story.
She shared a video of herself as a co-pilot with the pilot. Sitting in the co-pilot's seat, Sara captioned it 'Co-pilot for the day'.
Sachin's daughter also shared a video of herself exploring Brisbane. She showcased beautiful videos through her Instagram story.
Sara Tendulkar is often seen traveling. She frequently shares travel photos and videos with her fans on Instagram.
Sachin's daughter often makes headlines with her social media activity. She is quite active, and fans eagerly await her posts.
