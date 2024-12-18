Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

CRICKET
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's highest wicket-takers, prioritizes his fitness. A member of the Indian team since the 2011 World Cup, he maintains a strict fitness regimen.
Ashwin begins his day with a warm-up before training to prevent injuries.
Ashwin emphasizes cardio, including jumping jacks and jogging, for 10 minutes. Dynamic stretches strengthen his arms and legs.
Ashwin dedicates 25 minutes daily to isolation exercises, focusing on his shoulders.
For muscle growth, Ashwin consumes a protein-rich diet, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich nuts.
Ashwin uses minimal oil, preferring vegetables cooked in olive oil and boiled vegetarian foods.
