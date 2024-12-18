CRICKET

Ravichandran Ashwin retires: Know all about his wife Prithi Narayanan

Ravichandran Ashwin's Retirement

Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from international cricket. Let's meet his beautiful wife Prithi Ashwin.

Ashwin and Prithi: Together Since 7th Grade

Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithi Narayanan's love story began in school. They have been together since 7th grade.

Prithi Narayanan's Striking Beauty

Prithi is often seen cheering for her husband Ashwin at cricket matches. Her curly hair and wheatish complexion set her apart.

Prithi and Ashwin's Wedding in 2011

Prithi and Ravichandran Ashwin married on November 13, 2011. They have two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya.

Prithi Narayanan's Background

Born on May 26, 1988, in Chennai, Prithi Narayanan holds a B.Tech degree. She is now a homemaker and supports Ashwin.

Prithi's Active Social Media Presence

Prithi is active on social media, sharing pictures with Ashwin on Instagram, where she has over 196k followers.

Prithi Narayanan's Cute Look

Prithi looks adorable in this short hair look. Her curly hair and subtle makeup enhance her beauty.

Prithi's Graceful Style in Every Outfit

Prithi Narayanan carries every style gracefully, whether it's Indian or Western attire.

