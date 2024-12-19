CRICKET
Fans are always curious about Virat's fitness, lifestyle, and diet. But do you know the price of his cricket bat?
Virat owns several impressive bats, including the MRF brand. This sticker is on his bat due to a sponsorship deal.
Virat plays with an English willow bat weighing approximately 1,200 grams.
In 2017, Virat signed an 8-year deal with MRF for approximately ₹100 crores.
Virat Kohli's bat costs between ₹25,000 and ₹27,000.
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam's bat is more expensive than Virat's, costing around ₹50,000.
A bat's price depends on its grains, which are determined by the age of the wood used.
Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!
Ravichandran Ashwin retires: Know all about his wife Prithi Narayanan
R. Ashwin retires from International Cricket: 10 interesting facts
IPL 2025: Top 5 T20I batsmen to watch out for