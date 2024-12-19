CRICKET

Virat Kohli's Bat Price Revealed

Virat Kohli's Cricket Bat

Fans are always curious about Virat's fitness, lifestyle, and diet. But do you know the price of his cricket bat?

Virat's MRF Bat

Virat owns several impressive bats, including the MRF brand. This sticker is on his bat due to a sponsorship deal.

Virat Kohli's Bat Weight

Virat plays with an English willow bat weighing approximately 1,200 grams.

Virat Kohli's ₹100 Crore MRF Deal

In 2017, Virat signed an 8-year deal with MRF for approximately ₹100 crores.

Virat Kohli's Bat Price

Virat Kohli's bat costs between ₹25,000 and ₹27,000.

Whose Bat Is Most Expensive?

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam's bat is more expensive than Virat's, costing around ₹50,000.

How Is Cricket Bat Price Determined?

A bat's price depends on its grains, which are determined by the age of the wood used.

