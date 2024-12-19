R. Ashwin retires: Spinner to receive THIS much pension from BCCI

Sports
Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket. On Wednesday, he bid farewell to all formats of international cricket
Indian spinner Ashwin made this announcement during a press conference with Rohit Sharma after the Gabba Test match. It was an emotional moment for him
After retiring from international cricket, BCCI will now determine the pension amount for Ravi Chandran Ashwin, which he will receive every month
Now the question must be running in your mind that Ravi Ashwin has been a veteran cricketer. So how much will BCCI give him as pension every month
A new change was made in the BCCI's pension scheme in the year 2022. After this change, the pension amount was increased more than before
Before 2022, a cricketer who played 25 or fewer matches in international cricket used to get Rs 37,500, which has now increased to Rs 60,000
Ravichandran Ashwin has played a total of 106 Test matches for Team India. Under the new pension scheme, BCCI will give him Rs 60,000 every month
